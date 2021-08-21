Raksha Bandhan 2021: Know the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi on your brother's wrist on Shravan Purnima

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters will be celebrated on August 22 (Sunday). The festival is observed on the full-moon day or Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Shravan. It is also known as Rakhi Purnima or Sawan Purnima.

Shravan Purnima 2021 Tithi:

According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Raksha Bandhan 2021 will begin at 7 pm on August 21 (Saturday) and end at 5:31 pm on August 22 (Sunday).

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Shubh Muhurat:

The auspicious timings for Raksha Bandhan will be from 06.15 am to 05.31 pm on August 22.

Also read IRCTC announces special Raksha Bandhan offer for women travelling from THIS train

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Ritual:

Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion where the sister ties rakhi to her brother, and he, in turn, promises to protect her, and always be there for her. Sisters should not tie the rakhi during the Bhadra period, which usually falls in the early first half of the Purnima day. During the rituals, the brother has to sit facing east. It is believed that this will bring in new opportunities in his professional life. First, the sister has to apply the tilak and the akshat on her brother's forehead. Then, she has to give him a whole coconut with its husk and then tie the rakhi.

After tying the Rakhi, the sister has to offer a piece of chocolate/sweet and in the end, do the aarti to remove all the negativities that may affect him.