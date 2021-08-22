Raksha Bandhan 2021: Know Shubh muhurat, puja timings for tying rakhi on your brother's wrist

Every year, brother and sister celebrate Raksha Bandhan to honour their bond. Sisters tie a strand of Rakhi on their brother's wrist for their safety and wish for their long life, and in return, brothers promise to protect them from evil. A strand of Rakhi signifies the bond of the duo, and the festival is called Raksha Bandhan. Brothers and sisters might fight all the time but Rakhsha Bandhan is one such festival that reunites them every year, with the promise of love and support.

Raksha Bandha is observed every year on Purnima (full moon) day of the month of Shravan of the Hindi calendar. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 22 (Sunday).

The following are the important date and timings of the Raksha Bandhan ceremony (as per drikpanchang.com:

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06.15 am to 05.31 pmDuration - 11 Hours and 16 Mins

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan - 01.42 pm to 04:18 pmDuration - 02 Hours and 36 Mins

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 06.15 amRaksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 02.19 am to 03.27 amRaksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 03.27 am to 05.19 am

Purnima timings:

Purnima Tithi start- 07 pm on August 21Purnima Tithi end- 05.31 pm on August 22

For the ceremony preparations, you need a thali with a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets and the Rakhi.