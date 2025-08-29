Rakesh Roashan and wife Pinkie Roshan swear by THIS beverage even after 70, here's what experts suggest

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates

Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details

Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?

Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive

Ratan Tata's TCS to pay staggering monthly rent of Rs 93100000, as it seals one of the biggest office spaces in...

AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live In India?

India’s Sudarshan Chakra shield: Forging the future of air defence beyond the Iron Dome paradigm

Amid flood crisis, Pakistan minister makes BIZARRE claim against India, says, 'Dead bodies flowing from...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025

LILPEPE Crypto: A Top Gainer in 2025?

Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details

Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on 7 routes, new trains to be launched

Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?

Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Rakesh Roashan and wife Pinkie Roshan swear by THIS beverage even after 70, here's what experts suggest

Bollywood couple Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie, both over 70, begin their day with black coffee. Experts say the drink can still be safe and even beneficial at this age if taken in moderation, though seniors should be mindful of how their body reacts.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Rakesh Roashan and wife Pinkie Roshan swear by THIS beverage even after 70, here's what experts suggest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bold brew to start the day

During a friendly visit from Farah Khan, Pinkie Roshan revealed that she and her husband, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, keep their mornings simple, with a strong cup of black coffee. No sugar, no milk, just plain coffee. At their age, this daily ritual surprised many, but it also sparked a larger discussion: Is black coffee really safe after 70?

Health experts say yes, when taken in moderation. Black coffee is rich in antioxidants, which may help reduce inflammation and support heart health. It can also aid digestion, sharpen focus, and provide a gentle energy lift. For some seniors, it even makes mornings feel more active and refreshing. However, doctors caution that caffeine affects people differently as the body ages. While one person may feel alert, another could face acidity, jitters, or disturbed sleep if they overdo it.

ALSO READ: Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...

Coffee after 70: What experts suggest

Nutritionists generally recommend one or two small cups a day, ideally before evening, to avoid sleep disturbances. Seniors with acidity, high blood pressure, or reflux issues should be extra mindful since coffee is naturally acidic and can sometimes trigger discomfort. Hydration is equally important, drinking water alongside coffee helps balance caffeine’s dehydrating effect.

For those who don’t enjoy black coffee or find it too strong, healthier alternatives include green tea, herbal teas, or even warm water with lemon, all of which are gentler on the stomach.

The takeaway? If your body tolerates it well, a simple cup of black coffee can still be a comforting, energising, and harmless morning ritual, even well into your 70s.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025
LILPEPE Crypto: A Top Gainer in 2025?
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening
Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls
Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets
Amit Shah demands Rahul Gandhi's apology over alleged abuses hurled against PM Modi, his late mother: 'Congress has committed...'
Amit Shah demands Rahul Gandhi's apology over alleged abuses hurled against Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE