Rakesh Roashan and wife Pinkie Roshan swear by THIS beverage even after 70, here's what experts suggest

Bollywood couple Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie, both over 70, begin their day with black coffee. Experts say the drink can still be safe and even beneficial at this age if taken in moderation, though seniors should be mindful of how their body reacts.

Bold brew to start the day

During a friendly visit from Farah Khan, Pinkie Roshan revealed that she and her husband, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, keep their mornings simple, with a strong cup of black coffee. No sugar, no milk, just plain coffee. At their age, this daily ritual surprised many, but it also sparked a larger discussion: Is black coffee really safe after 70?

Health experts say yes, when taken in moderation. Black coffee is rich in antioxidants, which may help reduce inflammation and support heart health. It can also aid digestion, sharpen focus, and provide a gentle energy lift. For some seniors, it even makes mornings feel more active and refreshing. However, doctors caution that caffeine affects people differently as the body ages. While one person may feel alert, another could face acidity, jitters, or disturbed sleep if they overdo it.

Coffee a fter 70: What e xperts s uggest

Nutritionists generally recommend one or two small cups a day, ideally before evening, to avoid sleep disturbances. Seniors with acidity, high blood pressure, or reflux issues should be extra mindful since coffee is naturally acidic and can sometimes trigger discomfort. Hydration is equally important, drinking water alongside coffee helps balance caffeine’s dehydrating effect.

For those who don’t enjoy black coffee or find it too strong, healthier alternatives include green tea, herbal teas, or even warm water with lemon, all of which are gentler on the stomach.

The takeaway? If your body tolerates it well, a simple cup of black coffee can still be a comforting, energising, and harmless morning ritual, even well into your 70s.