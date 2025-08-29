Rakesh Roashan and wife Pinkie Roshan swear by THIS beverage even after 70, here's what experts suggest

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates
Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?
Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive
Ratan Tata's TCS to pay staggering monthly rent of Rs 93100000, as it seals one of the biggest office spaces in...
AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live In India?
India’s Sudarshan Chakra shield: Forging the future of air defence beyond the Iron Dome paradigm
Amid flood crisis, Pakistan minister makes BIZARRE claim against India, says, 'Dead bodies flowing from...'
LIFESTYLE
Bollywood couple Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie, both over 70, begin their day with black coffee. Experts say the drink can still be safe and even beneficial at this age if taken in moderation, though seniors should be mindful of how their body reacts.
During a friendly visit from Farah Khan, Pinkie Roshan revealed that she and her husband, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, keep their mornings simple, with a strong cup of black coffee. No sugar, no milk, just plain coffee. At their age, this daily ritual surprised many, but it also sparked a larger discussion: Is black coffee really safe after 70?
Health experts say yes, when taken in moderation. Black coffee is rich in antioxidants, which may help reduce inflammation and support heart health. It can also aid digestion, sharpen focus, and provide a gentle energy lift. For some seniors, it even makes mornings feel more active and refreshing. However, doctors caution that caffeine affects people differently as the body ages. While one person may feel alert, another could face acidity, jitters, or disturbed sleep if they overdo it.
ALSO READ: Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...
Nutritionists generally recommend one or two small cups a day, ideally before evening, to avoid sleep disturbances. Seniors with acidity, high blood pressure, or reflux issues should be extra mindful since coffee is naturally acidic and can sometimes trigger discomfort. Hydration is equally important, drinking water alongside coffee helps balance caffeine’s dehydrating effect.
For those who don’t enjoy black coffee or find it too strong, healthier alternatives include green tea, herbal teas, or even warm water with lemon, all of which are gentler on the stomach.
The takeaway? If your body tolerates it well, a simple cup of black coffee can still be a comforting, energising, and harmless morning ritual, even well into your 70s.