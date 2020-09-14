RajasthanBeats aims to redefine the word 'Rajasthan’

Social activist and entrepreneur Yaru Juneja launched ‘RajasthanBeats’ on Sunday. The non-profit advocacy group has been founded with the purpose to fight the stereotyping of Rajasthan and its people by promoting its local heroes, art, architecture, culture, history, among other things related to the state.

Plan to engage with various stakeholders

The group plans to advocate for different social causes at the grassroots. For its advocacy work, RajasthanBeats will engage with civil society, governments, civil servants, judiciary and religious leaders among others.

The office of Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and a Rajasthan resident and sent a congratulatory letter addressed to YaruJ uneja for his initiative.

“ Platform like RajasthanBeats is the need of the hour. May you keep contributing to the development of the state,” the letter read.

(This is a featured content)