Karwa Chauth is a traditional festival where married women in Rajasthan and across India observe a daylong fast for their husbands' long life and well-being. Cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur celebrate it with love and devotion. Check moon rise timings for these cities here:

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: Married women celebrate Karwa Chauth, a very special and traditional festival in Rajasthan and many other parts of India. Women begin their daylong fast on this day by rising early before sunrise, eating a light meal known as Sargi, and then going to bed. They abstain from all food and liquids, including water, during this fast. In order to pray for their husbands' long life, health, and happiness, they observe a fast.

Rajasthan Moonrise Timings 

Women fast for the entire day without eating or drinking anything. And they can break their fast after the moon rises in the evening. That’s why knowing the ritual of the moonrise time is very important for them. As soon as the moon appears in the sky, women begin their evening rituals, and they break their fast. They go outside with a decorated puja thali (plate), look at the moon through a sieve, offer water and prayers, and then look at their husband's face and then they drink water which was offered by their husbands. This makes a beautiful celebration and a moment of togetherness.

What are the expected moonrise times for Karwa Chauth in Rajasthan?

Jaipur: The moon will rise at 8:23 PM

Jodhpur: The moon will rise at 8:38 PM

Udaipur: The moon will rise at 8:45 PM

Bikaner: The moon will rise at 8:31 PM

Ajmer: The moon will rise at 8:45 PM

Kota: The moon will rise at 8:25 PM

Bharatpur: The moon will rise at 8:30 PM

Nagaur: The moon will rise at 8:22 PM

Bhilwara: The moon will rise at 8:22 PM

Churu: The moon will rise at 8:24 PM

Barmer: The moon will rise at 8:27 PM

Sirohi: The moon will rise at 8:41 PM

Sikar: The moon will rise at 8:13 PM

Karauli: The moon will rise at 8:13 PM

Jalore: The moon will rise at 8:35 PM

Jhunjhunu: The moon will rise at 8:21 PM

Dhaulpur: The moon will rise at 8:15 PM

Alwar: The moon will rise at 8:13 PM

Tips for observing Karwa Chauth in the right way: 

First, wake up early in the morning before sunrise to eat Sargi and eat healthy and filling foods like fruits, dry fruits, and drink a lot of water, which gives you energy for the whole day. Try to avoid very salty or spicy food because it generates more hunger in your body. Without eating and drinking anything is difficult, so try to avoid physical activities. Apply mehendi and wear a traditional dress in the evening during puja. Once the moon comes, do the whole ritual properly and then break your fast gently with the water that is offered by your husband.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones

This whole tradition of Karwa Chauth celebrates the beautiful bond of husband and wife. Whether you are in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar, or any other city in Rajasthan, make sure to note down the perfect moonrise time to celebrate this festival safely and happily. 

