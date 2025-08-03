Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

Here are 5 easy DIY hair masks that you can prepare for healthy and manageable hair this season.

The rainy season brings relief from the heat. Unfortunately, it also poses challenges for our hair. The humidity in the air makes our hair dry, frizzy and lifeless. This is even more severe for those who already have dry or frizzy hair. Plus, rainwater, dirt and pollution almost always make your hair look worse.

We don’t have to rely on expensive salon treatments. Our solution is as easy as our kitchen! With simple natural ingredients (and a little curd), you can prepare effective DIY hair masks with bananas, honey, yogurt, aloe vera and coconut oil, or whatever ingredients you have available. These hair masks will moisturise, soften and nourish your hair. Also, they will control dryness and add softness and shine to the hair, making it perfect for monsoon hair care.

So here are 5 easy DIY hair masks that you can prepare for healthy and manageable hair this season:

1. Banana and Honey Hair Mask

How to make:

Mash 1 ripe banana

Add 1 tbsp honey

Mix well and apply on your hair

Leave on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo

Bananas are rich in potassium and natural oils that soften hair, while honey locks in moisture.

2. Yogurt and Olive Oil Hair Mask

How to make:

Take half a cup of fresh yogurt

Add 1 tbsp olive oil

Mix and apply on the scalp and hair

Leave on for 20-30 minutes and rinse off thoroughly

Yogurt deeply conditions hair and soothes the scalp. Olive oil adds softness and shine to hair.

3. Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil Hair Mask

How to make:

Take 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Mix and apply from roots to ends

Leave on for 30 minutes and wash off

Aloe vera moisturises hair, while coconut oil deeply nourishes and repairs split ends.

4. Egg and Yogurt Hair Mask

How to make:

Beat 1 egg

Add 2 tablespoons of yogurt

Apply this mask all over your hair

Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with cold water

Eggs are rich in protein, which strengthens hair, and yogurt moisturizes and reduces dryness.

5. Fenugreek and Yogurt Hair Mask

How to make:

Soak 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds overnight

Grind it to make a paste and mix it with 3 tbsp yogurt

Apply on scalp and hair

Leave on for 30-40 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo

Fenugreek is anti-inflammatory and is rich in nutrients that fight dandruff and strengthen hair.

Also read: 'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet