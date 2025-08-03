Twitter
Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

This 450-year-old tree brought to India by Arab traders, can fit 40 people inside, It’s in...

Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

Here are 5 easy DIY hair masks that you can prepare for healthy and manageable hair this season.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

    The rainy season brings relief from the heat. Unfortunately, it also poses challenges for our hair. The humidity in the air makes our hair dry, frizzy and lifeless. This is even more severe for those who already have dry or frizzy hair. Plus, rainwater, dirt and pollution almost always make your hair look worse.

    We don’t have to rely on expensive salon treatments. Our solution is as easy as our kitchen! With simple natural ingredients (and a little curd), you can prepare effective DIY hair masks with bananas, honey, yogurt, aloe vera and coconut oil, or whatever ingredients you have available. These hair masks will moisturise, soften and nourish your hair. Also, they will control dryness and add softness and shine to the hair, making it perfect for monsoon hair care.

    So here are 5 easy DIY hair masks that you can prepare for healthy and manageable hair this season:

    1. Banana and Honey Hair Mask

    How to make:

    • Mash 1 ripe banana
    • Add 1 tbsp honey
    • Mix well and apply on your hair
    • Leave on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo

    Bananas are rich in potassium and natural oils that soften hair, while honey locks in moisture.

    2. Yogurt and Olive Oil Hair Mask

    How to make:

    • Take half a cup of fresh yogurt
    • Add 1 tbsp olive oil
    • Mix and apply on the scalp and hair
    • Leave on for 20-30 minutes and rinse off thoroughly

    Yogurt deeply conditions hair and soothes the scalp. Olive oil adds softness and shine to hair.

    3. Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil Hair Mask

    How to make:

    • Take 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel
    • Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
    • Mix and apply from roots to ends
    • Leave on for 30 minutes and wash off

    Aloe vera moisturises hair, while coconut oil deeply nourishes and repairs split ends.

    4. Egg and Yogurt Hair Mask

    • How to make:
    • Beat 1 egg
    • Add 2 tablespoons of yogurt
    • Apply this mask all over your hair
    • Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with cold water

    Eggs are rich in protein, which strengthens hair, and yogurt moisturizes and reduces dryness.

    5. Fenugreek and Yogurt Hair Mask

    How to make:

    • Soak 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds overnight
    • Grind it to make a paste and mix it with 3 tbsp yogurt
    • Apply on scalp and hair
    • Leave on for 30-40 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo

    Fenugreek is anti-inflammatory and is rich in nutrients that fight dandruff and strengthen hair.

    Also read: 'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet

     

     

     

