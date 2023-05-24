Rahul Vaidya have shed kilos with intermittent fasting, here's how it works

Rahul Vaidya, a singer, recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram with the message, "16 hours fasting every day is working well [flexing muscle and heart eye emojis]."

Recently, Rahul Vaidya disclosed that he began engaging in intermittent fasting a month and a half ago following a back issue. With intermittent fasting, you alternate between periods of deliberate fasting and non-fasting during each day or week. Rahul shared, "I have been suffering from a back injury. That has made my back very weak; it doesn't allow me to work out. I was putting on weight and getting heavier. So, I thought if I'm not able to burn the calories, I might as well regulate [food] intake." The singer fasts about 18 hours a day, and on Thursday, he just has water.

The singer added, "I think it is great for the regeneration of cells. My body type is such that anything that I do for about 20 days or three weeks, it shows an effect suddenly. I've lost weight; I look much leaner and feel better." However, he tries to balance the practice, avoids stressing his body, and tweaks the diet according to his schedule. It's tough to manage work with a fasting schedule. So, I try and keep it a little flexible when I'm doing [live shows]. I can't be singing on an empty stomach," Rahul shared.

Though Rahul got better results by practising intermittent fasting to lose weight, he also had a word of caution for his followers. "Not all bodies can take fasting. As much as I am advocating this, I also feel that talk to an expert before going for this," Rahul said.