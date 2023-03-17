Rahu Shukra Yuti 2023: Rahu-Venus alliance made in Aries, these 3 zodiac signs should be careful, there may be huge loss

Rahu Shukra Yuti 2023, Rahu-Venus, Rahu- venue alliance made in Aries, zodiac signs, Aries, virgo, cancer, holi,

Venus is considered to be the factor of art, beauty and material happiness. The person in whose horoscope the planet Venus is in an exalted position gets auspicious results. Now after Holi, Venus is going to enter Aries. Presently Rahu planet is already sitting in Aries. Now Venus is going to make an alliance. Whose effect will be on all zodiac signs, but there are 3 zodiac signs, on which its effect will be seen. So, in this situation, today we will tell you about three such zodiac signs, which need to be careful, otherwise, there is a possibility of loss in business.

Three zodiac signs have to be careful with the combination of Venus and Rahu

1. Aries

The combination of Venus and Rahu is considered inauspicious for the people of Aries. You need to stay away from secret enemies. You can get cheated in relationships. You may have to face some problems in married life. Take special care of your life partner's health. Avoid doing money transactions.

2. Virgo

Venus and Rahu will prove to be harmful to the people of Virgo. Take special care of your health. Take special care while driving. There can be a slight decline in health. Avoid debate, otherwise, you may be at a loss. Avoid talking too much with people. Keep restraint on your speech.

3. Cancer

According to astrology, whose zodiac sign is cancer. Venus and Rahu have brought problems for them. You may have to face a lot of problems with promotion. There can be hindrances in the comforts as well. Someone can hurt your honor. There is also a possibility of loss in business for the natives of this zodiac.