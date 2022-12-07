Raghubir Nagar: Midnight market in Delhi where you can buy T-Shirts for Rs 1 and pants for Rs 10

Representational image

India's capital Delhi is famous for cheap clothes. Here the quality of cheap clothes is also a number. That's why not only Delhi, but people from outside also come here to shop for clothes. There are many markets here, which are especially known for shopping for clothes. By now you must have heard about markets like Lajpat Nagar Market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Janpath, and Kamla Market. You may have also shopped from here.

But if we tell you that there is a market in Delhi where T-shirts are available for Re 1 and pants for Re 10, you might not believe us. But it's true bro! This market is located in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, which is also known as Ghoda Mandi. Most of the people living in Delhi do not even know about this market.

The market starts in the evening

Usually, all the markets in Delhi start only after 12 in the morning. But the speciality of this market is that it starts before the day starts. You will not be able to wake up even after sleeping, then the movement of people starts in this market. Here you can see a pile of clothes early in the morning. Many people will also be seen here making different bundles of saris, T-shirts, pants, and coats. You will be surprised to know, but daily 500-1800 people come to sell clothes in this market. Now the question is where these clothes come from and who buys them last.

Cloth is sold to merchants

People who come here often tell that people who reject new clothes very quickly, those clothes are brought the utensils to sell here. They give them utensils instead of clothes. The clothes are then sold to traders, who supply them to hawkers. Most of the vendors bring clothes collected from the surrounding colonies to sell here. Some of these clothes are even washed and ironed before being brought to the market so that they do not look out of date.

The clothes here are sold in big markets

If you go to Mangal Bazar and Tilak Nagar Market to buy clothes, then let us tell you that people take clothes from these markets and sell them in these markets. According to a vendor, a pant bought from here for Rs 50 is sold for Rs 150-200 in the market. In such a situation, these shopkeepers earn a lot.

T-shirt for 1 rupee, pants for 10 rupees

You do not need to carry a lot of money for shopping in this market. Here sweaters are sold for just Rs.20, lehengas for Rs.60, and coats for Rs.120. Not only this, you can buy T-shirts for Re 1, pants for Rs 10 and sarees for Rs 20 from here.

Ghoda Mandi is the recycling hub of clothes

This market is also known as the recycling hub of clothes. Here the poor get cheap clothes and the remaining stock of the people also gets exhausted. Due to the low price, the clothes sell out very quickly. Especially if a cloth has a hole or is torn, then the cost of the cloth is halved.

Others also reach here for shopping.

Not only cloth merchants, but people also reach here who do not need cloths to wear. The plumber buys bandages for his work here, while the tailor needs a variety of fabrics. Similarly, to polish the furniture, the furniture makers buy a lot of cloth from here.