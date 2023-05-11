Search icon
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra share similar academic background, full details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra share similar academic background, full details
Raghav-Parineeti engagement

Despite the fact that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been quiet about their relationship, however, it's not a secret anymore! On May 13, the "not-so-rumored" pair will exchange wedding rings. Parineeti's Mumbai home was seen to be decorated with lights prior to the event.

Both Raghav and Parineeti studied abroad together

According to reports, CPA Raghav and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have kept their relationship a secret. However, they studied together at the London School of Economics and have mutual friends. It was recently revealed that the families of the two have begun discussing marriage.

Raghav is a chartered accountant who attended the London School of Economics for an Executive Master of Business Administration certification degree. He has worked with Deloitte and Grant Thornton.

On the other hand, Parineeti received a triple honors degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. She also took varsity orientation classes for new students.

According to rumours, Raghav and Parineeti get along well and have similar interests. 

The Chopras are overjoyed that their adorable daughter, Parineeti Chopra, is about to embark on a new phase of her life. In the viral video, the actress' home is decorated with fairy lights in anticipation of her forthcoming engagement to Raghav Chadha. We can't help but be curious about the opulent inside decor given the building's stunning exterior design. 

According to report, Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year.

