Raghav Chadha keeps it simple with his pink gold engagement ring worth Rs.....

If you haven't already checked the internet, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are engaged! In the nation right now, the Rajneeti and Bollywood crossover is the most talked-about, and we can completely see why.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get engaged

For those of you living under a rock, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in front of their close friends, family, and coworkers after months of rumours. The couple conducted their engagement ceremony on May 13 at Delhi's Kapurthala House, and surprised fans with a tonne of images from their special day.

Furthermore, you can know that we have been swooping about to catch a look of their flashy ring.

Raghav Chadha's engagement ring

Aside from Parineeti's enormous diamond, Raghav Chadha appeared to be showing off a pricey Cartier love band. Although it is uncertain which metal he chose, it appears that he chose yellow gold, which has a staggering price tag of Rs 1.02 lakh.

Raghav and Parineeti's wedding speculations

A few months back, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen going out to lunch and dinner together. Their connection has been the topic of conversation ever since. As it turned out, the rumours about the couple's impending nuptials were accurate, as had been widely assumed.

Numerous politicians and even Bollywood and Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra showed up to wish the happy couple well during their engagement. On the other hand, their wedding is scheduled to happen somewhere between October and December.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement outfits decoded