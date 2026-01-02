FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Radhika Merchant turns heads in Alexander McQueen dress at Ambani's New Year 2026 bash in Jamnagar

Radhika Merchant stuns in an all-black Alexander McQueen dress at Ambani’s New Year 2026 bash in Jamnagar.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

Radhika Merchant turns heads in Alexander McQueen dress at Ambani's New Year 2026 bash in Jamnagar
Radhika Merchant welcomed the New Year 2026 in style at the Ambani family’s annual celebration in Jamnagar. Known for its star-studded guest list, the bash featured many glamorous looks. Among them, Radhika Merchant’s elegant black outfit offers refined design and effortless sophistication.

Radhika Merchant’s New Year look

For the celebration, Radhika opted for an all-black Alexander McQueen Cherry Blossom Leather Dress. The outfit's perfectly balanced structure. The dress featured delicate floral detailing that flowed gracefully from the bodice, adding a subtle, feminine touch to the sharp leather fabric.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The deep V-neckline with thin straps highlighted her shoulders, while the fitted silhouette gave the dress a clean, tailored appearance. One of the standout elements of the outfit was its asymmetrical hemline. Shorter on one side and longer on the other, the hem added movement and a contemporary edge to the overall look.

Minimal styling, maximum impact

Radhika wore her hair open in a natural style and chose small diamond earrings as her only visible accessories. Her beauty look was simple and fresh, complementing the elegance of the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the evening, Radhika was also seen posing with Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Their photos quickly gained attention online, enhancing the New Year celebration.

