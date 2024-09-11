Twitter
Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

'We were forced politically to...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's big claim about Bharat Jodo Yatra

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

The royal navy-blue tunic set, crafted by renowned designer Jayanti Reddy, was perfect for the festive occasion.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...
Radhika Merchant, now a member of the Ambani family after her marriage to Anant Ambani, dazzled everyone with her stunning fashion choice during the Ganpati visarjan celebration hosted by the Ambanis. As it was their first Ganesh Chaturthi as a newlywed couple, Radhika and Anant were seen celebrating with great enthusiasm, especially during the visarjan procession that led from Antilia to Girgaon Chowpatty. However, what truly stole the show was Radhika's gorgeous navy-blue tunic set with dhoti pants, exuding elegance and festive charm.

The royal navy-blue tunic set, crafted by renowned designer Jayanti Reddy, was perfect for the festive occasion. Made from dupion silk, the outfit is adorned with intricate zardozi work, adding a luxurious touch to the already regal look. Priced at Rs 159,900 on the designer's official website, the ethnic suit set is a showstopper for anyone looking to add a high-end festive piece to their wardrobe. The contemporary design of the dhoti pants combined with traditional craftsmanship offers the perfect blend of modern and heritage fashion.

Radhika kept her look simple yet stylish. Unlike the online version of the outfit, which comes paired with a contrasting pink dupatta with zardozi borders, Radhika chose to skip the dupatta entirely, letting the tunic and dhoti pants speak for themselves. Interestingly, she also opted for a slightly different shade of dhoti pants to complement her look, giving it a personalized twist.

As the procession involved plenty of dancing and playing with colors, Radhika kept her look fuss-free with no accessories or makeup, while tying her hair up in a sleek ponytail. Despite the simplicity, her grace and elegance remained intact throughout the festivities, proving once again that she is always at the top of her fashion game.

Earlier in the day, during the grand Ganpati celebration at Antilia, Radhika was seen in a stunning multicolored silk saree, styled with a classic bun adorned with gajra flowers, exuding timeless elegance. Anant Ambani, on the other hand, looked dashing in a coral kurta set paired with an embroidered jacket and a silver Ganpati brooch that added a special touch to his outfit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

