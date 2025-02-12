Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and the Ambani family visited the MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj, wearing traditional outfits and taking a holy dip.

Radhika Merchant looked beautiful at the MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she joined her husband, Anant Ambani, and the Ambani family for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Her traditional outfit caught everyone's attention, offering style inspiration for festive occasions.

Radhika wore a navy blue silk kurta with a loose fit, V-neckline, and elbow-length sleeves. Golden zari embroidery decorated the neckline and borders, giving it a regal touch. She paired it with mint green dhoti pants and a matching dupatta, making her look elegant and stylish.

Her beautiful kurta set is designed by Jayanti Reddy and is priced at Rs. 1,09,900. The fine embroidery and rich fabric make it a perfect mix of tradition and style.

Radhika wore diamond stud earrings and a delicate chain necklace to keep her look simple yet stylish. Her makeup was minimal, with kohled eyes, shaped brows, soft pink cheeks, and nude lipstick. She tied her hair in a neat low ponytail, adding to her graceful look.

While Radhika shined in blue and green, Anant Ambani wore an all-red traditional outfit. He chose a tomato red kurta with a maroon waistcoat decorated with silver designs and golden embroidery. A gold chain and a neatly groomed beard completed his royal look.

