Radhika Merchant spotted wearing colourful maxi dress in Paris with Anant Ambani, it costs...

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's recent family trip to Paris was marked by a striking fashion choice from Radhika. The newlywed wore a vibrant maxi dress from Sandro Paris's ready-to-wear collection, priced at a surprisingly accessible ₹18,675 (about 206.5 Euros).

The Patchwork Maxi Dress features a colorful patchwork design in purple, pink, yellow, and blue, complemented by a shirt-style collar, pinstripe patterns, a button-down bodice, tie knot detail, flared tiered skirt, elasticated waist, and a relaxed silhouette. Radhika kept her accessories minimal with printed Dior slip-on sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and a ring, finishing her look with a simple ponytail and a natural, no-makeup appearance.

During their Parisian adventure, the couple was spotted strolling the city, exiting a Hermes store, and attending a game event at the Olympic venue. They also shared a warm farewell with Nita and Mukesh Ambani outside their hotel.

The couple’s lavish Mumbai wedding, attended by A-listers and global leaders, was a highlight of the social calendar, featuring celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Salman Khan, Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Tony Blair, John Cena, Deepika Padukone, and Boris Johnson.