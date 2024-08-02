Radhika Merchant spotted wearing colourful maxi dress in Paris with Anant Ambani, it costs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant spotted wearing colourful maxi dress in Paris with Anant Ambani, it costs...

During their Parisian adventure, the couple was spotted strolling the city, exiting a Hermes store, and attending a game event at the Olympic venue.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Radhika Merchant spotted wearing colourful maxi dress in Paris with Anant Ambani, it costs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's recent family trip to Paris was marked by a striking fashion choice from Radhika. The newlywed wore a vibrant maxi dress from Sandro Paris's ready-to-wear collection, priced at a surprisingly accessible ₹18,675 (about 206.5 Euros).

The Patchwork Maxi Dress features a colorful patchwork design in purple, pink, yellow, and blue, complemented by a shirt-style collar, pinstripe patterns, a button-down bodice, tie knot detail, flared tiered skirt, elasticated waist, and a relaxed silhouette. Radhika kept her accessories minimal with printed Dior slip-on sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and a ring, finishing her look with a simple ponytail and a natural, no-makeup appearance.

 

 

During their Parisian adventure, the couple was spotted strolling the city, exiting a Hermes store, and attending a game event at the Olympic venue. They also shared a warm farewell with Nita and Mukesh Ambani outside their hotel.

The couple’s lavish Mumbai wedding, attended by A-listers and global leaders, was a highlight of the social calendar, featuring celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Salman Khan, Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Tony Blair, John Cena, Deepika Padukone, and Boris Johnson.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement