Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law, carries yellow handbag worth Rs 66 lakh, pics go viral

Radhika accessorised her look with diamond jewellery, including a stunning white and yellow diamond necklace set that she had previously worn at her engagement ceremony with Anant.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

Edited by

Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Anant Ambani in January 2023, has since won hearts with her stunning looks, fashion sense, and close friendships. Recently, Radhika attended a friend's wedding, and her outfit for the event was really impressive.

She wore a floral-printed saree by the well-known designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving off bridesmaid vibes. The saree had a broad embellished border, and she paired it with a silver sleeveless blouse covered in heavy embroidery. Her makeup had a dewy finish, with rosy cheeks, subtle eyeliner, glossy lipstick, and a simple bun hairstyle with white roses.

Radhika added sparkle to her look with diamond jewellery, including a beautiful white and yellow diamond necklace set she had worn at her engagement with Anant. This time, she turned it into a choker, showing off her commitment to sustainable fashion. She also wore a statement ring and bangles to complete her look.

What grabbed everyone's attention was Radhika's choice of a mini bag from the luxury brand Hermes. The Mimosa Matte Alligator Mini Kelly, made with 20 pieces of gold hardware, reportedly cost a staggering USD 80,000, equivalent to around Rs. 66.43 lakhs. The attention to detail in her outfit and accessories showcased her exquisite taste.

Radhika's presence at her friend's wedding was marked by joyful moments captured in photos, where she was seen posing with close friends and family. Her genuine smile and elegant style added to the celebratory atmosphere of the event. The Ambani fan page that shared these glimpses highlighted Radhika's fashion choices, making her a fashion icon in her own right.

As the wedding season is in full swing, Radhika Merchant continues to make headlines not just for her association with the Ambani family but also for her impeccable fashion sense and the grace with which she carries herself on various occasions.

