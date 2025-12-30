FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks

Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit, elevated by timeless bag, ses viral pics

The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters

Radhika Merchant sets bridesmaid goals in Sabyasachi saree, diamond-emerald jewellery at Jamnagar wedding

8th Pay Commission Update: Who will get the maximum salary hike after January 1, 2026?

India slams China after criticism over Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan: 'Cinematic expression is...'

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan is charging Rs 100 crore more than Chitrangda Singh's fees? Here's what we know

Raihan Vadra’s fiancé Aviva Baig’s mother Nandita Baig once did THIS for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, know all about their little-known bond

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I ​Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh loses Toss, SL to bowl first

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20O Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh loses Toss

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh, 3rd such incident in 2 weeks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Radhika Merchant sets bridesmaid goals in Sabyasachi saree, diamond-emerald jewellery at Jamnagar wedding

Radhika Merchant turns heads at a Jamnagar wedding in a stunning Sabyasachi saree paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Radhika Merchant sets bridesmaid goals in Sabyasachi saree, diamond-emerald jewellery at Jamnagar wedding
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently made a stylish appearance at a friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with their elegant ethnic outfits. Walking hand in hand, the couple looked radiant and poised, offering major fashion inspiration for wedding guests and bridesmaids alike.

Radhika Merchant’s elegant Sabyasachi saree

For the special occasion, Radhika Merchant embraced the classic beauty of a six-yard saree by celebrated designer Sabyasachi. Her saree stood out with hand-painted and embroidered stripes in vibrant, multi-coloured tones. Subtle soft shimmer, making the outfit festive without being overpowering.

The saree was further enhanced with a broad golden zari-embroidered border that gave it a rich and regal finish. Radhika draped the saree gracefully, allowing the pallu to fall naturally over her shoulder.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A modern twist with the blouse

Instead of a matching blouse, Radhika opted for a printed blouse that added a fresh and modern touch to her traditional look. The blouse featured a bold design with delicate sequin detailing.

Jewellery, makeup and hair details

Radhika completed her look with a stunning diamond choker necklace embellished with rich green emeralds, paired with matching statement earrings.

Her makeup followed a soft glam approach, nude lipstick completed the look, while her hair was neatly styled into a classic bun, adding to the elegance of her ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anant Ambani’s classic festive look

Anant Ambani complemented Radhika’s attire with a navy blue kurta-pyjama set. He layered it with a matching waistcoat decorated with golden sequin work and a statement brooch. His look was traditional yet festive, perfectly suited for a wedding celebration.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'
Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protests
CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here
CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates
Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks
Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh, 3rd such incident in 2 weeks
Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit, elevated by timeless bag, ses viral pics
Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit
The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters
The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement