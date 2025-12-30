Radhika Merchant sets bridesmaid goals in Sabyasachi saree, diamond-emerald jewellery at Jamnagar wedding

Radhika Merchant turns heads at a Jamnagar wedding in a stunning Sabyasachi saree paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently made a stylish appearance at a friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with their elegant ethnic outfits. Walking hand in hand, the couple looked radiant and poised, offering major fashion inspiration for wedding guests and bridesmaids alike.

Radhika Merchant’s elegant Sabyasachi saree

For the special occasion, Radhika Merchant embraced the classic beauty of a six-yard saree by celebrated designer Sabyasachi. Her saree stood out with hand-painted and embroidered stripes in vibrant, multi-coloured tones. Subtle soft shimmer, making the outfit festive without being overpowering.

The saree was further enhanced with a broad golden zari-embroidered border that gave it a rich and regal finish. Radhika draped the saree gracefully, allowing the pallu to fall naturally over her shoulder.

A modern twist with the blouse

Instead of a matching blouse, Radhika opted for a printed blouse that added a fresh and modern touch to her traditional look. The blouse featured a bold design with delicate sequin detailing.

Jewellery, makeup and hair details

Radhika completed her look with a stunning diamond choker necklace embellished with rich green emeralds, paired with matching statement earrings.

Her makeup followed a soft glam approach, nude lipstick completed the look, while her hair was neatly styled into a classic bun, adding to the elegance of her ensemble.

Anant Ambani’s classic festive look

Anant Ambani complemented Radhika’s attire with a navy blue kurta-pyjama set. He layered it with a matching waistcoat decorated with golden sequin work and a statement brooch. His look was traditional yet festive, perfectly suited for a wedding celebration.