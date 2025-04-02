Anjali Merchant wowed in a strapless green satin gown by Vivienne Westwood.

Vivienne Westwood held its first-ever fashion show in India on April 1 at Mumbai’s famous Gateway of India. The event was a grand celebration of fashion, with many big names in attendance. Among them were Radhika Merchant and her sister, Anjali Merchant, who looked stunning.

Anjali Merchant wowed in a strapless green satin gown by Vivienne Westwood. The gown had the brand’s signature fitted bodice, shaped like a corset, which highlighted her figure. The soft draped neckline added a touch of elegance, and the skirt flowed beautifully to the floor.

She kept her accessories simple yet stylish, wearing diamond drop earrings and a diamond ring. Her makeup was fresh and glowing, with a light blush, highlighter on her cheekbones, and soft eyeliner and mascara. She chose a glossy pink lip shade and styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving her a classy look.

The Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai featured pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, along with a special collection made from khadi and Chanderi silk. This event was a big moment for fashion in India, blending luxury with traditional fabrics.

