Radhika Merchant's friend wears expensive suit at Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani's bash, price is...

Orhan Awatramani at Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Cultural Centre gala: This is from Rahul Mishra's collection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani joined Reliance Industries as a Special Project Manager in 2017.

Orhan Awatramani is one of the most talked about socialites in the country as of now. Called Orry, he can be seen hobnobbing with the high and mighty of Mumbai's Tinsel town. He is best friends with several star kids including Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan.

He wears designer clothes from companies like Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci. He is not a film star. He also hangs around with Hollywood stars like Kylie Jenner, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway. He drives a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

He is the best friend of Nysa Devgn. He was born in August 1999. He is the son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was Sara Ali Khan's classmate in Columbia University. He is part of the group that comprises Janhvi, Nysa, Khushi and others. 

He joined Reliance Industries as a Special Project Manager in 2017. He also describes himself as a singer, songwriter and a fashion designer. He is also a popular social media celebrity with over Rs 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram. 

He is also the friend of the Ambani family. He could be seen wearing a very expensive suit. He wore the Navbhoomi Jacket set at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's event's second day. He posed with Radhika Merchant, the fiance of Anant Ambani. 

This is from Rahul Mishra's collection.

Its price is Rs 3 lakh. This Navbhumi Set is made from Organza Silk which is very light. He also wore sheer tank tops along with it.

Radhika Merchant made headlines for carrying a clutch worth Rs 2 crore.

