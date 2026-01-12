FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts

What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...

Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture under its Rs 75000 crore 'New Energy' investment hits roadblock, here's why

Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares himself as...; makes push for Greenland 'takeover'

German Chancellor India visit LIVE: Friedrich Merz, PM Modi inaugurate International Kite Festival; India-Germany bilateral talks begins

Lohri 2026: Why is it celebrated on January 13? Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance of this festival

Golden Globes 2026: Noah Wyle bags Best Actor, BEATS Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, Diego Luna; Priyanka Chopra presents award to The Pitt star

Isro's PSLV-C62 mission fails, India's first space mission of 2026 suffers...; here's all you need to know

BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray issues BIG warning to UP, Bihar migrants due to...: 'I will kick you...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth

What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

What went wrong with PSLV-C62:3rd-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB amid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts

Radhika Merchant’s airport look featuring a Dior jumper and dual-toned Rag and Bone jeans grabs attention.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Radhika Merchant, recently spotted at the Udaipur airport, chose a relaxed, fuss-free outfit that perfectly balanced comfort with luxury. Her airport appearance quickly caught the attention of fashion watchers online, with many praising her effortless take on high-end casual wear.

A simple look with a luxe edge

For her travel day, Radhika Merchant opted for a white graphic jumper paired with statement denim jeans. According to fashion updates shared on social media, her jumper was from luxury label Dior, while the jeans were from New York-based brand Rag & Bone.

The Dior jumper featured a clean white base with a subtle graphic print on the front. Designed with full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and fitted cuffs and hem, the piece offered a polished yet relaxed silhouette, ideal for airport dressing.

Dual-toned denims steal the spotlight. The Rag & Bone Logan Wide-Leg Jeans came in a striking mix of ivory and faded blue shades, instantly elevating the otherwise simple outfit.

As per reports, the jeans are priced at approximately Rs 32,400, making them a luxury staple from Radhika’s wardrobe that still feels wearable and practical.

Minimal styling done right

Keeping her styling clean and natural, Radhika left her hair open in soft waves with a side parting. She skipped heavy accessories and completed the look with white slider flats, adding to the easygoing airport vibe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Internet reacts to her effortless fashion

Soon after pictures surfaced online, social media users praised Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant’s ability to make luxury fashion look approachable. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth
What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission
What went wrong with PSLV-C62:3rd-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB amid
Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture under its Rs 75000 crore 'New Energy' investment hits roadblock, here's why
Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture hits roadblock
Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares himself as...; makes push for Greenland 'takeover'
Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement