Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts

LIFESTYLE
Radhika Merchant’s airport look featuring a Dior jumper and dual-toned Rag and Bone jeans grabs attention.
Radhika Merchant, recently spotted at the Udaipur airport, chose a relaxed, fuss-free outfit that perfectly balanced comfort with luxury. Her airport appearance quickly caught the attention of fashion watchers online, with many praising her effortless take on high-end casual wear.
For her travel day, Radhika Merchant opted for a white graphic jumper paired with statement denim jeans. According to fashion updates shared on social media, her jumper was from luxury label Dior, while the jeans were from New York-based brand Rag & Bone.
The Dior jumper featured a clean white base with a subtle graphic print on the front. Designed with full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and fitted cuffs and hem, the piece offered a polished yet relaxed silhouette, ideal for airport dressing.
Dual-toned denims steal the spotlight. The Rag & Bone Logan Wide-Leg Jeans came in a striking mix of ivory and faded blue shades, instantly elevating the otherwise simple outfit.
As per reports, the jeans are priced at approximately Rs 32,400, making them a luxury staple from Radhika’s wardrobe that still feels wearable and practical.
Keeping her styling clean and natural, Radhika left her hair open in soft waves with a side parting. She skipped heavy accessories and completed the look with white slider flats, adding to the easygoing airport vibe.
Soon after pictures surfaced online, social media users praised Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant’s ability to make luxury fashion look approachable.