Radhika Merchant repeats her old lehenga for a friend's wedding, elevating the look with stunning pieces from the Ambani jewellery collection.

Radhika Merchant recently made waves by repeating the stunning lehenga she wore at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018. This time, she wore it to a friend's wedding, proving that it's perfectly fine to re-wear an outfit, no matter how iconic it is.

In photos shared by an Instagram account featuring updates on the Ambani family, Radhika looked radiant in the same lehenga she wore in the throwback picture from Isha’s wedding. The outfit features a soft light pink blouse with intricate golden sequin embroidery, paired with a matching lehenga skirt that has detailed golden work. She completed the look with a dupatta featuring golden zari borders, adding to her graceful appearance.

Her accessories were equally stunning, with a white kundan choker, jhumka earrings, silver bangles, a black mangalsutra with a diamond pendant, and a large diamond ring. Radhika's makeup was simple yet flawless, with winged eyeliner, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a chic half-updo, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Radhika's outfit and style continue to inspire, showing that timeless pieces can always be re-styled beautifully.