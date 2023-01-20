Radhika Merchant looked magnificent in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her engagement

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Engagement: Anant Ambani, the younger son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is soon going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Both got engaged on January 19 in Mumbai. The first look at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's engagement is out. The stunning look of the bride-to-be has come to the fore.

Radhika Merchant is looking no less than a queen in the engagement. Her special dress and makeup looked very beautiful at the engagement. She is wearing a gold lehenga designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in the engagement.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ET Panache (@etpanache)

 

Recently for her pre-engagement mehendi ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a deep pink lehenga by designer Sandeep Khosla. Talking about makeup with the dress, makeup was complemented with pink blushing, pink cheeks, matching lips and eyeshadow.

 

 

To match the golden hue of her lehenga, Radhika Merchant opted for a stunning cocktail glam look. With nude makeup base, highlighted cheekbones, brown lips and mascara heavy lashes completed the bridal look. The brightness of Radhika's face during the engagement is clearly showing her happiness.

Radhika wore a half-up and half-down hairstyle with a golden lehenga in the engagement ring. A diamond hair chain is tied with earrings in the hair. Radhika Merchant added a dash of cocktail glamor to her look.

Radhika's maang tika gave her face an even more attractive and beautiful look. Let us tell you that earlier on December 29, Anant Ambani was stopped from Radhika. This program of Roke took place in the Shrinathji temple located at Nathdwara in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

 

