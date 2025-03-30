For the casual outing, Radhika chose a blue and white striped co-ord set.

When it comes to fashion, the Ambani family never fails to impress. Whether it’s grand wedding ensembles or casual day-out looks, they set trends effortlessly. Radhika Merchant, the choti bahu of the Ambani family, was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30, exuding effortless charm in a simple yet stylish co-ord set.

Paparazzi videos of Radhika’s outing quickly surfaced on Instagram, showing her stepping out of her luxury car and walking with her security team. Fans were quick to admire her look, flooding the comments with heart emojis and praises for her minimal yet elegant style.

For the casual outing, Radhika chose a blue and white striped co-ord set. The sleeveless blouse featured a round neckline, halter-style straps, subtle side slits, and a thigh-length hem, giving it a breezy feel. She paired it with matching high-waisted shorts adorned with a white horizontal band at the hem.

Keeping accessories minimal, Radhika styled the outfit with her mangalsutra, dainty earrings, strappy sandals, and delicate rings. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail to keep things fuss-free and went makeup-free, letting her glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and feathered brows take the spotlight.

