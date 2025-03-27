For the occasion, Radhika wore a black polka-dotted shirt, neatly tucked into high-waisted, wide-legged black trousers.

Ambanis’ choti bahu, Radhika Merchant, is known for her impeccable fashion and style. Whether it’s a grand celebration or a casual outing, she always strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort. Recently, she was spotted at an event in Jamnagar with her husband, Anant Ambani, clapping and smiling in a chic yet understated look.

For the occasion, Radhika wore a black polka-dotted shirt, neatly tucked into high-waisted, wide-legged black trousers. To break the monotony of the all-black ensemble, she cinched her waist with a shimmery silver belt, adding just the right amount of sparkle. She kept her hair down and skipped heavy accessories, maintaining a formal yet effortless appeal.

Radhika and Anant’s Grand Wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12, 2024. Their wedding celebrations spanned six days, from July 12 to July 30, and took place at Antilia and the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The grand affair was attended by prominent personalities from across the globe.

Also read: ‘The World Is Yours’: Salman Khan launches limited edition watch; it’s worth Rs....