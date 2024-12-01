Radhika opted for a minimalist ensemble, featuring a black sleeveless top paired with high-waisted bootcut blue denim jeans from the luxury brand Sandro.

Dua Lipa’s recent concert in Mumbai drew an enthusiastic crowd, including several prominent celebrities. Among them, Radhika Merchant, accompanied by fiancé Anant Ambani, stood out for her simple yet chic outfit, steering away from her usual glamorous looks.

Radhika opted for a minimalist ensemble, featuring a black sleeveless top paired with high-waisted bootcut blue denim jeans from the luxury brand Sandro. Her jeans, boasting classic details like a buttoned concealed zipper, five-pocket style, and visible stitching, were priced at €305, approximately Rs 26,500.

To complete her laid-back look, she added a pop of colour with a neon blue sling bag and accessorised with a beige belt, a wristwatch, and stacked bracelets. Diamond stud earrings and trendy sneakers added a touch of understated elegance. Her makeup was kept natural, with nude eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and soft nude lipstick. She left her hair in loose, soft curls, perfectly framing her face.

Anant Ambani also embraced the casual vibe, sporting a navy blue T-shirt, capri pants, and black flats. Together, the couple’s relaxed yet stylish looks were a refreshing change from their usual opulent fashion choices.