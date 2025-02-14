Radhika chose a breezy white midi dress that exuded grace and comfort.

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, recently stepped out for a store launch in Mumbai, once again making a stylish statement. Known for her love of luxurious outfits and statement jewellery, she opted for a more understated yet elegant look this time. Keeping it simple yet chic, she proved that effortless fashion can be just as striking.

Let's break down her outfit

Radhika chose a breezy white midi dress that exuded grace and comfort. Crafted from lightweight cotton, the dress featured a flattering V-neckline with delicate buttons on the bodice and subtle frill detailing on the sides. The real highlight was its elegant balloon sleeves, adorned with floral netted accents, adding a touch of romance to the ensemble. With a flared bottom and intricate floral embroidery, her look perfectly captured the essence of cottagecore elegance.

For those looking to recreate her effortlessly chic style, Radhika's dress is from the brand Self-Portrait and comes with a price tag of Rs 24,222.

Accessories

What made her look even more captivating was her choice of accessories. She paired her modern outfit with a black-beaded mangalsutra featuring a diamond pendant, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion. A beige shoulder sling bag and a pair of stylish flats complemented her outfit perfectly.

Keeping her makeup soft and minimal, she opted for winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Her signature half-up, half-down hairstyle added to the effortless charm of her overall appearance.

