Radhika Merchant dons Rs 3,58,400 dress for launch of luxurious mall, Ambani ‘bahus’ pick same designer

Radhika Merchant, fiance of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, stunned the guests and paparazzis with her gorgeous dress at the launch of Jio World Plaza, India’s largest luxury mall. Bollywood stars, influencers, fashion designers, bureaucrats and other celebrities were present at the launch event but a member of the hosting family is getting special attention online. Mukesh Ambani’s ‘chhoti bahu’ Radhika Merchant often makes it to the news for her clothing and accessories. She is once again trending on social media platforms for her dress that costs Rs 3,58,400. For the launch of Jio World Plaza, Radhika Merchant went for Monique Lhuillier’s strapless velvet cocktail dress.

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America’s foremost designers. Celebrities that have donned Monique Lhuillier designed dresses include Priyanka Chopra Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and others.

Radhika Merchant’s dress is a strapless, velvet cocktail dress with deep V-neck, mikado drop waist bubble hem and crystal bow embroidery. Made in the USA, the dress is part of the brand's 2023 ready to wear collection. Radhika Merchant’s sister-in-law Shloka Mehta also wore a dress designed by Monique Lhuillier. The duo stunned in the dresses and adorable images of them, are doing rounds on the internet.