Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics

Radhika Merchant, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to grab attention with her stylish outfits. Over the years, Radhika has not only proven her taste with couture but also nailed simple outfits. Recently, she joined Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and other family members at the National Stick Exchange event in Mumbai. While other family members opted for dazzling traditional outfits, Radhika ditched her glam look and stunned in a mint-green suit. Let's decode her look.

Radhika Merchant dazzles in a simple green suit

Radhika wore a simple yet elegant suit with a boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves, and a clean A-line silhouette. It featured golden embroidery across the fabric. She chose a matching dupatta featuring pretty floral and paisley embroidery and completed it. She completed her ensemble with churidar pyjamas.

Accessories and make-up

Her make-up was kept minimal with defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. Her long black hair, styled in gentle curls and parted in the middle, flowed over her shoulders, adding to her elegant appearance.

She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a silver wrist watch, diamond bangles on her wrist and a pair of light pink heels.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, in a grand ceremony in July 2024.

