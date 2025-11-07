FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics

Radhika wore a simple yet elegant suit with a boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves, and a clean A-line silhouette.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 05:50 PM IST

Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics
    Radhika Merchant, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to grab attention with her stylish outfits. Over the years, Radhika has not only proven her taste with couture but also nailed simple outfits. Recently, she joined Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and other family members at the National Stick Exchange event in Mumbai. While other family members opted for dazzling traditional outfits, Radhika ditched her glam look and stunned in a mint-green suit. Let's decode her look.

    Radhika Merchant dazzles in a simple green suit

    Radhika wore a simple yet elegant suit with a boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves, and a clean A-line silhouette. It featured golden embroidery across the fabric. She chose a matching dupatta featuring pretty floral and paisley embroidery and completed it. She completed her ensemble with churidar pyjamas.

    Accessories and make-up

    Her make-up was kept minimal with defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. Her long black hair, styled in gentle curls and parted in the middle, flowed over her shoulders, adding to her elegant appearance.

    She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a silver wrist watch, diamond bangles on her wrist and a pair of light pink heels.

    Take a look:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

     

    About Radhika Merchant

    Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, in a grand ceremony in July 2024. 

    Also read: Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
