Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, recently appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur India alongside her father, Viren Merchant, and sister, Anjali Merchant. The trio exuded elegance and sophistication, with Radhika and Anjali acing corporate chic looks that caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts.

For the cover shoot, Radhika Merchant opted for two stunning outfits. The first featured a muted yellow pantsuit that combined elegance with a modern twist. The ensemble consisted of a notch lapel blazer with full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a classic V-neckline. Radhika kept her accessories minimal with pearl flower-shaped earrings and statement rings. Her makeup included darkened brows, black eyeliner, and a touch of muted pink lipstick, while a sleek ponytail completed her polished look.

In the second outfit, Radhika embraced a sleek all-black look. She wore a sleeveless blouse with a contrasting white collar embellished with pearls and a pearl-adorned bow. Paired with high-waisted, straight-leg trousers, the outfit exuded timeless sophistication. She styled her look with pearl earrings and a stylish watch, and her makeup featured feathered brows, rosy pink lips, and glowing skin, all complemented by a sleek ponytail.

Anjali Merchant, on the other hand, chose a stylish navy blue ensemble. She wore a sleeveless top with a high neckline and a body-hugging fit, paired with a matching satin pleated skirt. Her accessories included diamond ear studs, a dainty bracelet, and a luxurious watch. Anjali completed her look with a printed scarf tied in her centre-parted ponytail, glossy pink lips, and light makeup, giving her a fresh and elegant appearance.