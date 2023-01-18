Inside videos and photos from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's glittering mehendi ceremony, watch

See pictures and video from Radhika- Anant Ambani's mehendi ceremony | Photo: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla

The extravagant celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has begun. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted the Roka ceremony in Shrinathji temple, Rajasthan. Post their return they arrange a grand engagement party for the couple at Antilia. Recently, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a mehendi ceremony, and pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on Instagram.

Radhika merchant is seen wearing a fuchsia pink custom-made lehenga set designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The multi-colour Resham lehenga was embroidered with floral booties in contrasting shades of orange, blue, yellow, and gold. Pictures from the grand mehendi ceremony are winning the internet's heart and people are loving the bride-to-be's simple yet rich look.

Here are some pictures from the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant mehendi ceremony: