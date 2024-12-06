The publication hailed Radhika and Anant’s style, describing them as “a red carpet.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding in July 2024 captured global attention as the wedding of the century, with an estimated spending of $320 million, according to the Daily Mail. Beyond the grand wedding celebrations, the couple continued to make waves throughout the year with their unmatched fashion choices, earning them a spot on The New York Times’ prestigious list of “63 Most Stylish People of 2024.”

The publication hailed Radhika and Anant’s style, describing them as “a red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all.” Their wedding, a three-day celebration held at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre from July 10–12, was a spectacle attended by international celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as prominent bureaucrats. The couple’s choice of attire, blending traditional Indian and contemporary high fashion, was lauded for its elegance and sophistication.

Radhika, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, and Anant, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, have since become icons of style. Radhika, often spotted in exquisite sarees and couture gowns, brings a modern twist to Indian heritage, while Anant’s tailored suits reflect his understated elegance. Together, they embody a new era of luxury and fashion, setting trends both in India and internationally.

Radhika and Anant weren’t the only ones celebrated for their style in 2024. Other names featured on The New York Times list include global icons such as Beyoncé, Adele, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna, and Daniel Craig. The mix of established and rising stars showcases a range of bold, unique, and timeless fashion choices, with Radhika and Anant’s inclusion marking their status as global style influencers.