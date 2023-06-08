Radhika Madan opens up about how vegan diet changed her life: 'it gave me a clearer perspective on life'

Bollywood actress, Radhika Madan has made waves with her intriguing parts in films. Her films have received critical acclaim not only in India, but also at foreign film festivals. Radhika Madan has recently spoken up about her nutrition, in addition to her professional job. Did you know that the 'Angrezi Medium' actress went vegan many years ago? In a recent PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India ad, the actress discussed her decision to go vegan and how it has transformed her life.

Radhika Madan said that she was once a non-vegetarian, but switched to a vegan diet for the film 'Angrezi Medium'. She wanted to get in shape for her role as a teen in the film, alongside Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan, on the other hand, continued to eat vegan meals long after the filming wrapped. "My character, Tarika, from Angrezi Medium helped me discover vegan foods, and it completely changed my mindset and gave me a clearer perspective on life," says Madan. She is also an animal lover and that further fuelled her decision. "I was a non-vegetarian, but turning vegan changed my life. I felt way healthier," she said in a clip shared on PETA India's official Twitter handle.

She further said that India who introduced the concept of ‘ahimsa’ to the world. “That simply means not causing harm to any being; so that’s something I really connected to. The cows, buffaloes, and goats are slaughtered in front of other terrified animals. The male calves are separated from the mother at the time they are born because they can’t give milk and they are left to starve. Once they die, they are stuffed with straws and brought back to the mother so that the mother can induce milk. When it comes to eggs, the male chicks are smothered, suffocated, and left to die because they can’t lay eggs. The hens are put in cages that are so small that they can’t even open a single wing”.

Radhika Madan urged that everyone should try the vegan diet and see how it works for them. She claims that the Indian diet includes a wealth of vegan options, including dal chawal, chole chawal, and others. According to Madan, her diet consists primarily of green vegetables and protein. "I have a lot of leafy greens, sattu is my source of protein, and there's so much variety contrary to what people think. I encourage everyone to try being plant-based - help the animals and yourself, too," she said.

Benefits of eating vegan foods

Eating vegan food can reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, while also helping to protect the environment and animal welfare.