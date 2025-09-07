Radhika Apte turns 40: Know about her morning coriander-cumin detox drink for a fit and toned body

On her 40th birthday, Radhika Apte reveals her simple diet secret for a toned body, starting each day with coriander and cumin seed water. Combined with yoga, pilates, and balanced eating, this natural ritual helps her stay fit, radiant, and healthy, inspiring fans worldwide.

Actress Radhika Apte, known for her bold choices and natural acting talent, has always stood out in Bollywood and global cinema. As she celebrates her 40th birthday, fans can’t help but admire not just her powerful performances but also her glowing skin, toned body, and healthy lifestyle. The actress has often shared her simple yet effective wellness rituals that keep her fit and radiant.

One of her most trusted morning habits is starting the day with a glass of water infused with coriander and cumin seeds. This Ayurvedic remedy has been part of Indian households for centuries and is praised for its detoxifying and healing benefits.

Why coriander and cumin water?

Both coriander and cumin seeds are packed with antioxidants and nutrients. When soaked overnight and consumed first thing in the morning, this drink helps improve digestion, boost metabolism, and flush out toxins from the body. It also helps reduce bloating, regulate blood sugar levels, and keep the gut healthy. For someone like Radhika, who travels frequently and juggles multiple projects, this simple drink helps maintain energy and balance.

Her approach to fitness

Radhika Apte has often emphasised that fitness for her is not about strict diets or extreme workouts but about consistency and balance. She enjoys yoga, pilates, and swimming, along with mindful eating. Instead of fad diets, she believes in listening to her body and nourishing it with wholesome, home-cooked meals.

A balanced lifestyle at 40

Turning 40 hasn’t slowed Radhika down; in fact, she looks stronger, fitter, and more confident than ever. Her diet secrets, especially her coriander-cumin morning ritual, are proof that small lifestyle changes can lead to big results over time.

As Radhika Apte enters a new decade of her life, her fitness and wellness journey continues to inspire fans. Her simple yet effective health habits remind us that glowing skin, a toned body, and lasting energy are all about natural remedies, mindful choices, and consistency.

