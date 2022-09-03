Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Radha Ashtami 2022 date, time: Puja muharat, rituals of the auspicious occasion

Radha Jayanti is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu calendar.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

Radha Ashtami 2022 date, time: Puja muharat, rituals of the auspicious occasion
File photo

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti, is a prominent Hindu feast that commemorates Shri Radha's birth. Around the nation, devotees worship Radha and celebrate the festival in magnificent style. According to the Hindu calendar, Radha Jayanti is held on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It takes place 15 days after the Hindu celebration of Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Radha Ashtami 2022 date, time:

On September 3, 2022, at 12.25 PM, Radha Ashtami will start, and it will go on until September 4, 2022, at 10.40 AM. According to Udayatithi, Radhashtami devotion and fasting will occur on September 4. The auspicious time of puja would be September 4 from 4.36 AM to 5.02 AM. 

Radha Ashtami 2022 Puja rituals:

  • Clean the temple in the home.  
  • Place Radharani's idol or image at the checkpoint clean with Gangajal and Panchamrit
  • Apply makeup on Radharani's idol
  • Offer sandalwood, flowers, and fruits to Radharani.
  • Light a ghee lamp
  • Perform aarti
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.