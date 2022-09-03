Radha Ashtami 2022 date, time: Puja muharat, rituals of the auspicious occasion

File photo

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti, is a prominent Hindu feast that commemorates Shri Radha's birth. Around the nation, devotees worship Radha and celebrate the festival in magnificent style. According to the Hindu calendar, Radha Jayanti is held on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It takes place 15 days after the Hindu celebration of Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Radha Ashtami 2022 date, time:

On September 3, 2022, at 12.25 PM, Radha Ashtami will start, and it will go on until September 4, 2022, at 10.40 AM. According to Udayatithi, Radhashtami devotion and fasting will occur on September 4. The auspicious time of puja would be September 4 from 4.36 AM to 5.02 AM.

Radha Ashtami 2022 Puja rituals: