Rachel Chen: The inspiring personality

Rachel Chen is a fashion and lifestyle influencer, a traveller and an eminent personality. She was born in the USA. She is very creative, and she is very passionate about her work. She loves to travel around the world. She started traveling from a very young age. She described about her life through travel images. Her strong desire to travel and knack for capturing beautiful moments helped her to build her career. Her journey has been a big inspiration to all the people out there, especially young females. She has worked really hard to achieve the heights she is on.

She has worked for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Her unique photos have been featured in advertisements. She fondly describes the two most notable highlights of her career. The first one was when she worked with the Tokyo Tourism board. She created some images for them, which were displayed on a big screen in one of Japan’s busiest intersections at "Shibuya Crossing". The second one happened in 2019; she was invited to participate in the Malibu Games with Malibu Rum. It was an amazing experience for her. She has been a tough competitor to all her competitors in the field. She even competed with some world-famous celebrities such as YouTuber "Hannah Stocking", Korean rapper "Jessi", and her team leader "Reggaeton" and singer "Natti Natasha.

Rachel gets encouragement from her passion for pursuing a creative lifestyle. She has her own brand, which is named "Vintagedolls". There is an interesting story behind this creative name, “Vintage dolls”. She created this name in 8th standard without giving it much thought, believing it was the coolest name ever. She also registered all of her accounts under this very name. By the time her Instagram started gaining prominence and appreciation, it was too late to change it. She has also turned out to be a successful content creator gaining a lot of followers. There was a time when she felt the deepest downfall in her career. She was confused about whether she should keep continuing content creating or she should find a job.

Rachel wants to be the best content creator of Chicago. She wants to represent Midwest because there are not many fashion and lifestyle influencers in Midwest. The first achievement that motivated her to move forward in this field was her first 100k followers on Instagram, which made her realize that nothing is impossible and hard work pays off. She wants to inspire everyone to follow their hearts. Keep a positive and creative mindset, and one day you are going to see a world you always dreamt of. Believe in yourself and be confident!

To follow along on Rachel’s journey, here are some of her social media handles:-

For Instagram: –@vintagedolls, For Facebook:-@vintagedolls, For Blog Website:- https://vintagedolls.blog/

-Brand Desk Content