Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: 10 profound quotes of the Nobel laureate and Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore 162nd birth anniversary

Today marks the 162nd birth anniversary of India’s first Nobel Award winner Rabindranath Tagore. From his poetries to essay, to his songs & paintings, Tagore has a great contribution to Indian literature, music, as well as art

Rabindranath Tagore is famous by many names - Gurudev, Kabiguru, Biswakabi and often referred to as "the Bard of Bengal".

As the nation remembers ‘Gurudev’, here are some inspiring quotes him...

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come”

“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free”

“Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom”

“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

“If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark”

“Facts are many, but the truth is one.”

“Depth of friendship does not depend on the length of acquaintance.”

“Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.”