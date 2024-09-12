Quick Fix Plus Synthetic Urine Reviews – Are They Accurate & Does Quick Fix Still Work?

You’ll still see Quick Fix plus synthetic urine reviews out there that are positive, but are they telling the truth? Can Quick Fix pass a modern drug test?

I’m going to tell you the truth right now, and compare it to the best alternatives so you can see how Quick Fix stacks up to a modern competitor.

But more than that, this is complete Quick Fix review, telling you what’s in it, how to use it, problems you might face, and I’ll answer that golden question: can Quick Fix 6.3 fail?

All that, plus you’ll get the lowdown on the two best competitors and where to buy them.

Quick Fix Plus Explained

Quick Fix has been around for more than 20 years. The most popular formula was 6.2, but the latest formula is actually 6.3, so look out for that when you buy it.

Made by Spectrum Labs, it’s a 2 fluid ounce bottle of premixed urine. However, several years back it was realized that to mess up people using fake urine (which almost always came in that size), testing companies started asking for a 3 fluid ounces sample.

So Spectrum Labs released Quick Fix Plus. This is larger, containing 3 fluid ounces of premixed urine. However, it’s important to note that it’s exactly the same formula, ‘plus’ just means bigger and not a better formula or product.

Also, watch out because a lot of places list the item as Quick Fix Plus 6.3, but are actually selling you the standard 2 fluid ounce size.

Supervised Drug Tests: Quick Fix Pro Belt Kit

Spectrum Labs also sell a product called Quick Fix Pro Belt kit. This contains the same synthetic urine, but with a belt that you attach around the body.

The idea is that you can then use tap dispenser to stand or sit in a natural position when you submit your sample. Obviously, this would only be useful for a supervised drug test.

However, think about this realistically, is any person going to be fooled by you fiddling around with a tap? The truth is that all of these synthetic urine belt kits are utterly useless and should be avoided.

If you’re facing a supervised drug test, then a much better alternative is to use a high-quality detox drink with as much natural detoxification before the day of your test as you can manage.

How Complex Is Spectrum Labs Quick Fix?

Quick Fix has lots of positive reviews, but most of them are old. In truth, even the later 6.3 formula is very basic.

Quick Fix has the following characteristics:

Urea

Uric acid

Creatinine

Balanced for pH range

Balanced for specific gravity range

Looks like urine

As you can see, it’s pretty basic. Yes, it could still pass the most basic validity checks, but if they look for anything more than the above, then it would fail immediately.

So I think you have to be skeptical about the formula upgrades. What have they changed over 6.3 versions, when it’s so basic in formula and human urine hasn’t altered in chemical composition or proportions?

How To Use Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

Quick Fix is easy to use, although not as simple as the competitor I’ll talk about later.

These are the basic instructions on how to use Quick Fix:

Unless you live somewhere very warm, or have access to hot and water to alter the temperature at the location you will submit your sample at, you’ll need to prepare the temperature in advance. Human urine exits the body within a very narrow temperature range, but legally to allow for a couple of minutes cooling, any sample submitted at between 90°F 100°F is valid.

So you’ll probably need a microwave to get started. Hit it with short 10 second bursts, then shake it gently and watch the temperature strip until it gets within that temperature range.

The second step is to attach the air activated heatpad to the sample. I’d advise you activate it before you use the microwave so that the sample won’t cool. These heatpads are designed to kick out a heat within that narrow temperature range needed.

Then, simply tuck the sample into your underwear (you will NOT be touched or searched intimately on arrival for an unsupervised drug test), put on baggy trousers/bottoms and head off to the test location to submit your sample.

Does Quick Fix Work – Will It Pass A Modern Drug Test?

The truth is that modern drug tests can be basic. It’s all about the level of validity checking done on the sample.

Often, the validity check is basic, and will look for just things like urea, uric acid, creatinine. It will also check the presence of adulterants (things like nitrates), and that it’s within the correct pH range.

But sometimes those checks can be slightly more advanced, and Quick Fix would struggle then because it simply doesn’t contain enough of the things found a standard in human urine.

So putting it all together, let’s talk you through the reasons why I couldn’t recommend using Quick Fix for a modern drug test.

1. It’s Not Complex Enough

The Quick Fix formula simply isn’t complex enough. It doesn’t have enough of an insurance policy built in. It doesn’t have any additional common chemicals found in human urine included in case the validity checks are more advanced.

So you could be okay with Quick Fix if it only faces basic validity checks, but why gamble when alternatives are available?

2. It Relies On A Heatpad

Because Quick Fix relies on a heatpad, it could fail. The heatpads in all of these fake urine products are cheap and are meant to kick out a steady heat, but often don’t.

Also, the environment you are in matters. If it’s really hot or cold, it adds to the temperature problems.

Unless you’ve got access to cold or hot water to balance the temperature in circumstances where it doesn’t keep it within that narrow temperature range, then you don’t stand a chance of passing as that’s the first thing they check after you hand the sample over.

3. It’s Ingredients Could Be Detected

As well as being basic in formula, Quick Fix could contain preservatives that are detectable.

The main ones are called biocides, and some brands definitely get caught because of this. It was rumored several years ago when fake urine started to fail at a higher rate that they had started checking for the presence of biocide preservatives.

Although Quick Fix claim that the latest formula doesn’t contain biocide preservatives, if you get the 6.2 formula by mistake, or you don’t realize at all, then you could fail for that reason as well.

4. It Won’t Fool Human Scrutiny

Most of the time nobody looks at the sample closely. If they look at Quick Fix closely, like some experienced testing company people do, then they might hold it up to the light. Against the light, Quick Fix doesn’t look particularly convincing (it can be slightly green).

If they shake it, Quick Fix won’t froth like human urine does either (human urine contains albumin which makes it froths the way it does).

If they sniff it (and yes that’s a thing if they are really suspicious) then Quick Fix doesn’t smell like urine either.

Quick Fix Reviews Tell You The Story

Let’s finish up the first part of this guide by telling you the truth about Quick Fix plus synthetic urine reviews, especially the user reviews.

If they are positive then the following reasons apply:

The reviews are old

The reviews are fake

The reviewer got lucky

There are hundreds of modern negative reviews out there, but let’s let this guy sum it up for us:

“Urine test two days ago and 6.3 formula failed. Quick Fix doesn’t work any more. Had use it for several years and didn’t research and it’s caught me out badly. Failed on fake sample so assume that they couldn’t find something in it they were looking for – now facing supervised retest.”

Avoid All Of These Low Quality Synthetic Urine Products

There are dozens of cheap fake urine products out there. Most are made similarly, and could even be from the same suppliers and be the same urine in a different box.

When boxed up, they are different, but basically all the same in terms of composition and flaws.

All use heatpads, many contain biocide preservatives, and some don’t even contain both urea and uric acid.

For those reasons, I would avoid all of these common brands:

Magnum

Urine Luck

Synthetix5

U Pass

Monkey Whizz

Quick Fix

How To Completely Avoid The Quick Fix 6.3 Fail Problem

So does Quick Fix work for modern drug testing? The answer is pretty much no, unless you get lucky.

But the great news is that you don’t need to get lucky when there are products out there that jump all the hurdles we have talked about already.

1. Sub Solution Powdered Urine Kit

Sub Solution is made by company called Clear Choice. High pedigree, high quality, and top of the tree for nearly 10 years.

The reason you may not have heard of it is simply because it’s only sold through the company, and it’s not sold through third-party retailers like Quick Fix and other brands are.

Sub Solution has the following properties:

Balanced for pH and specific gravity

Looks, froths, and smells like human urine

Contains the right amount to creatinine

Contains the right amounts of urea and uric acid

Also contains 14 other common chemicals

So Sub Solution is complex, and will even fool experienced human scrutiny. But that’s not actually the best bit.

The heatpad problem and temperature problem is the biggest reason synthetic urine uses are caught. Sub Solution doesn’t use a heatpad at all.

Sub Solution uses heat activator powder. It’s a white powder that, when put into liquid, slightly raises the temperature, and is undetectable when dissolved.

Simply tap in about one quarter of the powder just before you go into submit your sample, shake it gently, and watch the temperature strip for about 30 seconds.

If you don’t get a reading, repeat the process with small amounts until you get a good reading that’s close to 100°F, but don’t let it creep above that.

The only downside to Sub Solution is that it’s a powder that needs hydrating with filtered water (a jug filter like you use in your fridge). If you can get around that problem, then it’s going to pass any level of standard scrutiny.

Click here to view more details and pricing for Sub Solution.

2. Clear Choice Quick Luck Synthetic Urine

The downside to Sub Solution is that it’s a powder that needs hydrating. Clear Choice realized this gap in the market, and introduced its younger brother called Quick Luck.

Quick Luck is premixed, taking away the only problem that let Sub Solution down.

So Quick Luck smashes everything out of the park, including Sub Solution. It’s simply the best fake urine you can buy to pass any drug test.

Quick Luck has the following characteristics:

All the qualities of Sub Solution

Even more complex formula

Premixed for convenience

So you get the heat activator powder, and you get a liquid urine to use. That means you don’t have to prepare the sample at all in advance.

It also means you can use this for short notice drug testing. It’s perfect for keeping on you at work, in a vehicle or locker for example, just in case you’re called to submit a sample on-the-job. You’ll still need to get out of sight, but only for about two minutes in order to prepare it and conceal it.

So forget Quick Fix, it’s outdated and simply not worth the risk. Use Sub Solution if you have time to prepare, but for an extra $15, you can upgrade to Quick Luck which is the ultimate in convenience and performance for modern drug testing.

Click here to view further details and pricing for Quick Luck.

