Queen Camilla skincare routine: She uses these methods to look naturally younger

Claire Williams, a skin expert and the creator of the WOW Facial, spoke with Express.co.uk about the cosmetic practises Queen Camilla might practise to seem younger. It is simple to dismiss Camilla's radiant skin as the outcome of pure chance in the genetics departments, the speaker said in her opening statement.

But the expert insisted that there are other elements at play to preserve that youthful appearance.

"As well as undergoing beauty treatments and procedures, Camilla’s flawless appearance could also be due to a rigorous skincare regime, balanced diet and sunscreen," Claire claimed.

The Queen Consort is believed to follow a varied and healthy diet in the Palace and she may consume organic products mostly, just like King Charles.

King Charles, who has been a passionate advocate of environmental causes for years, has his own organic farm and years ago he founded Duchy Originals, an organic food and drink brand.

The Queen Consort might also have a strict morning and evening skincare regimen. For those over 60, washing the face with a mild cleanser and warm water while patting it dry is the suggested bedtime skincare routine.

Additionally, it is advised that women apply anti-aging moisturisers and serums before bed and exfoliate once each week.

According to Hopkins Medicine, sunscreen is "one of the best — and simplest — ways to protect your skin's appearance and health at any age," so Camilla may choose to use it every day, even in the winter. Regular use of sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer, sunburn, and premature ageing.

Claire also said that Camilla is "known for using organic products and bee venom for naturally younger-looking skin".