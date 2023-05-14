Queen Camilla's coronation necklace has massive 'Lahore Diamond' worth Rs 98 crore, know its India connection

Queen Consort Camilla and Coronation Necklace (File photo)

King Charles III has officially appointed the head of state for the United Kingdom during the coronation ceremony last week, where his wife Camilla was crowned the Queen Consort of the UK. Camilla wore a show-stopping diamond necklace during the coronation ceremony, which has its link with India.

Queen Consort Camilla was shining bright, mostly because she was adorned with diamonds and priceless jewelry. Camilla wore a stunning diamond necklace which has a massive headstone called the ‘Lahore Diamond’. The necklace is officially called the Coronation Necklace and dates back to 1858.

All about Queen Camilla’s necklace and Lahore Diamond

On May 6, Queen Consort Camilla followed tradition and wore the centuries-old Coronation Necklace, which holds 25 graduated diamonds and a massive 22.48 karat pendant which is called the ‘Lahore Diamond’, because of its origins.

The Lahore Diamond, just like the Kohinoor, has a controversial past. While the Kohinoor was left out of the ceremony, the Lahore Diamond, which is worth USD 12 million or Rs 98 crore, was worn by the new Queen as part of the Royal Family tradition.

The Lahore Diamond was claimed by the British during the invasion of India in the 1850s. The diamond was a part of the Lahore Treasury in Punjab, India. This specific region of Punjab now falls in Pakistan, after the partition 1947.

Many believe that just like the Kohinoor, the Lahore Diamond was stolen from Indian territory, which is now present-day Pakistan. The British maintain that it was presented to Queen Victoria in 1851, while others say that it was stolen during King Albert’s invasion of the Lahore Fort in 1858.

It must be interesting to know that while the necklace is worth crores in the present day, it was made at the cost of just 65 pounds in the 1800s, which comes out to Rs 6600.

