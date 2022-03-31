QRTIGER officially unveils MENU TIGER

QRTIGER, the ISO 27001 accredited QR code software introduces to the market its newest digital menu system, MENU TIGER to help the restaurant businesses transition from traditional handheld menu to interactive restaurant menu powered by QR codes."

“We’re very excited to release MENU TIGER to the public. We believe that our software will revolutionize the way that restaurant businesses offer contactless and delightful dining experience to their customers,” said Benjamin Claeys, the CEO of QRTIGER, the leading QR code generator in the digital market.

A 14-day trial version of MENU TIGER can be used to create 10 menu QR codes in one store to facilitate dine-in ordering, but users must pay $56 per month to create up to 15 customized QR code menu per store and to manage up to stores. Restaurants can also translate their online menus into foreign languages to cater to their multilingual customers.

With the use of MENU TIGER, customers will only scan the menu QR code to order and pay for their meals. Restaurants can easily accept and track the orders on the self-managed panel without the need of additional manpower.

MENU TIGER also makes the QR code customization process easy. Restaurants can add their brand logo, set the colors of the eyes and patterns, and add a catchy call-to-action to reinforce their brand identity.

Claeys also said in the interview that MENU TIGER has integrated an e-banking mobile payment method through Stripe and PayPal, to provide convenience for future restaurant customers.

Moreover, MENU TIGERalso lets the restaurant industry create multiple stores in one account. Creating multiple stores in one account feature lets the restaurant owner to access and oversee the general operations of each branch in one account.

“Our software lets your restaurant create different stores in one account which manages unlimited ordering system since we don’t get any commission out of that integration,” he clarified in the interview.

MENU TIGER, he continued, can manage an endless ordering system with no commissions. The MENU TIGER feature eliminates the requirement for restaurants to pay a QR menu developer for each order placed.

It aims to provide the easiest and most cost-effective way to create a digital menu and a restaurant website. MENU TIGER envisions of becoming an end-to-end solution provider for the restaurant industry. The software envisions to ensure smoother business operations, maximize productivity with lessen manpower, and promote usage reliability.

“Our software is a user-friendly interface that lets the restaurant industry build their own website which does not require any coding skills,” he added to prove how reliable the software is.

He also reiterated the promo upselling feature of the software. This lets the restaurant industry run retargeting campaigns to loyal customers and offer promo from email campaigns.

MENU TIGER has the advantage of allowing any subscribed restaurant to launch promotions and campaigns using smart data reporting. The data is obtained using a customer profile function that allows the restaurant industry to run retargeting email campaigns, create reward programs, and provide a more tailored experience to new and returning consumers.

According to Claeys, the MENU TIGER program provides the restaurant sector with an easy-to-navigate online ordering page that allows restaurant owners to create a digital menu using their software and enable guests to explore the business website fast.

These factors, in addition to MENU TIGER’s basic features that increase restaurant business potential, give similar advantages.

To wit, MENU TIGER promotes contactless transactions within the restaurant industry with the purpose of providing dining guests with a convenient and secure way to cater to restaurant needs.

Aside from that, MENU TIGER also offers flawless restaurant operations by incorporating QR technology into its software through a QR code menu.

He further added that MENU TIGER provides a quick and accurate order tracking and waiting time not only for dining customers but also for participating clients’ restaurant operations.

Additionally, MENU TIGER also allows customers to order entrees faster in a restaurant by integrating a QR code menu that is accessible inside the restaurant and can also be accessed via a restaurant's website.

"With a QR code menu, MENU TIGER provides your restaurant's potential dining patrons with a hassle-free experience," he remarked.

Aside from that, MENU TIGER facilitates a more relaxed restaurateur-to-customer interaction by making dining more pleasurable and convenient. The implementation of a digital menu with a unique QR code for each table can help to create a welcoming and secure environment for customers.

MENU TIGER enables restaurant owners to deliver consumers with an interactive experience that shows them exactly what's available at the physical location of the restaurant. Thus, MENU TIGER provides another approach in strategizing a restaurant’s marketing tactics.

“MENU TIGER is a jack-of-all-trades that offers the best features the restaurant industry needs in just one software,” he said as the interview wrapped up.

