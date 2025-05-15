Qatari Royal Princess Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani who is an influential woman not only in the country but globally, follows few people on Instagram. Her following list includes only one Bollywood celebrity. The actress does not work in movies anymore.

Qatar is known for its modern infrastructure, luxurious lifestyle and business opportunities. The Qatar royal family has been ruling since the mid-19th century and is called ‘the House of Thani’. Its princess, Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, is very educated, the founder of Doha Film Institute and is among Forbes' The World's 100 Most Powerful Women. She is also one of the most beautiful girls in the Gulf region. She is the daughter of Qatar’s former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the sister of the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Being an influential royal figure, she has amassed more than a million followers on Instagram, but on the other hand she follows only a handful people, most of them being famous in their own fields. If we see her Instagram following list, she follows a few hundred only, including, world leaders, celebrities, and several royals. Her short list surprisingly includes one Bollywood personality as well. The name is shocking.

Which Bollywood celebrity does Qatar princess follow?

Sheikha Al-Mayassa follows just one Bollywood actress on Instagram, the guess is out of question because by just thinking that name cannot be guessed. She is not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhat, Kiara Advani...She follows Mallika Sherawat. She gained fame from her 2004 film Murder and though she has worked on a few Bollywood films, she has even bagged a Hollywood film.

Now, the question is why a Qatari princess follows Mallika Sherawat on Instagram? A report by FilmiBeat in 2010 reveals that the actress had met Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani in the United States many years ago, while they were part of a convention they were invited to. Since then, both of them had been in constant contact and even befriended each other. When the princess got married in 2006, Sherawat was the only Bollywood personality at the wedding. She was also part of the launch of Qatar’s Doha Film Institute in Cannes, France in 2010.

