Sindhu recently got engaged to Venkat Datta Sai, and her choice of attire for the engagement was a breath of fresh air.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist and one of India's most celebrated athletes, has achieved remarkable success in the world of badminton. After dominating the courts and bringing home prestigious medals, she is now ready to take on her next big challenge—her new journey in life as she prepares for marriage.

Sindhu recently got engaged to Venkat Datta Sai, and her choice of attire for the engagement was a breath of fresh air. Instead of opting for an elaborate, embellished lehenga like many celebrities, Sindhu embraced simplicity and elegance, choosing a stunning dark-colored maxi dress. The dress was beautifully fitted at the bust and flowed effortlessly from the waist down, creating a graceful, comfortable look.

The dress featured a deep V-shaped neckline and transparent balloon sleeves, which added a unique, stylish touch. Accordion pleats in the fabric further enhanced the dress, making it both modern and timeless. Sindhu kept her makeup natural with nude lipstick, and her soft curls completed the look. A luxury watch added just the right touch of sophistication.

Her fiancé, Venkat Datta, also chose a simple yet stylish outfit, wearing a brown shirt with black jeans and glasses. Their understated, elegant styles reflect their grounded personalities as they step into this new chapter together.