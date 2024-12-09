The lehenga worn by PV Sindhu showcased exceptional artistry, featuring exquisite multi-colored resham threadwork. It is adorned with intricately embossed paisley and floral motifs, further enhanced by delicate kasab embroidery and luxurious zardozi embellishments.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made a fashion statement at the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, held in Hyderabad. Sindhu was among the notable guests at the intimate ceremony, which took place at the renowned Annapurna Studios on December 4, 2024.

Sindhu, a symbol of power and grace, dazzled in traditional Indian attire at the recent wedding. The two-time Olympic medalist, who is preparing for her own wedding in December 2024, showcased elegance in a stunning outfit designed by the acclaimed fashion designer Mrunalini Rao.

Her ensemble featured the Ayoni lehenga set from a Hyderabad-based couture fashion label. This exquisite outfit is a testament to the craftsmanship of its artisans, having been meticulously hand-embroidered over a remarkable 2,350 hours.

The lehenga worn by PV Sindhu showcased exceptional artistry, featuring exquisite multi-colored resham threadwork. It is adorned with intricately embossed paisley and floral motifs, further enhanced by delicate kasab embroidery and luxurious zardozi embellishments.

Sindhu paired the lehenga with a pot-neck, hand-embroidered fuchsia pink blouse with chudi sleeves. She completed her regal look with a matching organza dupatta that highlighted the timeless beauty of traditional handwork. Mrunalini Rao’s passion for Indian crafts seamlessly blends tradition with modern aesthetics, turning each design into a true masterpiece.

The star India badminton player complemented her look with a luxurious and intricate choker necklace. She opted for minimal makeup. Simple yet elegant, PV Sindhu effortlessly makes a style statement both on and off the badminton court.

She referred to her look as giving off "Pinkalicious vibes" in a recent Instagram post. In the photos she shared while posing on the stairs, her radiant smile clearly reflected her excitement as a "happy bride-to-be."

PV Sindhu's fashion choices, ranging from traditional attires to modern silhouettes, have consistently celebrated her individuality. As we anticipate her appearance in her wedding attire, this striking lehenga stands out as an ideal choice for the wedding season. The luxurious floral embroidery combined with the vibrant color of the fabric promises to bring festive cheer to any celebration.