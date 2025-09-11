Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Punjabi bride’s kaleerein were once secret lunchboxes, here’s why

In the older times, kaleerein were used as a bride's secret lunchbox.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 08:41 PM IST

Punjabi bride’s kaleerein were once secret lunchboxes, here’s why
    Kaleeras are one of the most important traditional bridal ornaments in North Indian weddings. Crafted with gold, silver, pearls, beards, and lowers, Kaleera's are tied to a bride's bangles. Modern bride often customise them to complement their outfits and the wedding theme.

    But did you know, kareela is not just a symbol of fashion or weddings; in fact, it actually holds a deeper meaning?

    In the older times, kaleerein were used as a bride's secret lunchbox. Don't become? Recently, a viral video on Instagram claimed that in earlier days, when there were no dhabas or hotels, mothers used these kaleerien to tie snacks when a bride had travelled to her in-laws' house in a doli. 

    The viral video showed that mothers would tie the kaleerein with coconuts, fox nuts (makhana) and dry fruits for their daughters to have if they felt hungry, as these items would not spoil during a long journey. Each nut was trued with blessings for a new life, ensuring their daughter never falls short of anything. 

    With time, these traditions also evolved. People started wearing customised kareelein, matching their lehengas as a decorative display 

    Watch the video here: 

     

     

    “Each tiny bite said 'I am blessed, I am protected.” The shape of the coconut and snacks influenced today’s kaleerein designs, the little coconut halves and beads hinting at the originals," read the post.

    Also read: Deepika Padukone's fitness coach shares guilt-free chocolate ice cream recipe for weight control

     

