This process numbs the sensation, constricts the veins and also helps in reducing swelling.

We keep trying DIYs and trending skincare remedies to achieve a flawless-looking skin, and the Ice facial is a popular method used by people. As per many skincare experts, it helps reduce inflammation, open skin pores and treat many skin problems, including acne and itching. From an ice pack, an ice roller to dipping the face in a bowl of water filled with ice cubes, people have adopted different ways of rubbing an since on their naked faces. This process numbs the sensation, constricts the veins and also helps in reducing swelling.

An ice facial is a formula to rejuvenate the skin, so let's take a look at some of its benefits.

Due to cold temperature, blood vessels shrink, which also reduces swelling, and it is beneficial for the area around our eyes and face.

It tightens the skin by giving the appearance of smaller and open pores, as well as creating a tightening effect on the underlying tissues, making it beneficial for our skin.

Ice therapy is primarily known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which help soothe skin irritation or inflamed skin and are beneficial for sunburn, redness, and other skin problems.

Our blood vessels first constrict in icy water and then improve our blood circulation, promoting skin glow and general health.

Ice facials also reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. However, this is a temporary solution as it does not help with long-term anti-ageing properties.

Cold therapy can reduce the appearance of bags and dark circles under the eyes, which can reduce swelling and improve skin circulation.

Thus, ice therapy provides a variety of skin benefits, but it is also important to keep in mind that its benefits can vary from individual to individual. Hence, one needs to monitor how their skin reacts after using this method.

Its core benefits:

Targets acne

Cold therapy has anti-inflammatory effects and reduces the redness and swelling caused by acne. Thus, the numbing effect of ice can help reduce the pain of acne breakouts and control excessive oil production, prevent skin rashes and tighten skin and pores. Thus, use a small cloth and then gently rub it on the affected area.

Puffy eyes

The cold temperature helps tighten blood vessels and reduces swelling. You can apply ice to the swollen area to increase blood circulation around the eyes and reduce dark circles. Simply massage the area around the eyes with your ice cubes and then use jade rollers to prevent direct skin contact.

Also read: Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani’s trainer reveals why exercise isn’t helping you lose weight: 'It is no magic'