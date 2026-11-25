With her win, Jennifer Barreto has become the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe title. India's hopes ended after 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to make it to the top 12.

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, taking home the title after competing against contestants from 116 countries. Venezuela's Clara Goetz and the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez were among the finalists, while India's hopes ended after 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to make it to the top 12. The Miss Universe grand finale took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the international beauty pageant marked its 75th year. Mexico's reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch, crowned her successor.

What makes Jennifer Barreto's Miss Universe win special?

With her win, Barreto has become the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe title. She joins the list of former winners from the country, including Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006). Interestingly, Barreto's win also brings back memories of 2001, when Denise Quinones won the title on home soil when the pageant was held in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Mejo, a law student from Keralam was the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title. Originally from Mavelikkara, Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.

How many Indians have won Miss Universe?

India has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen brought the title home in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

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