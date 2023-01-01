7 health benefits of mint leaves that you should know about

Representational image

Whether it is mango Panna or chutney, pulao or any vegetable, besides enhancing the taste of every food, mint is also used as a medicine. To save from heat, mint works like a panacea. Along with minerals, mint is also an excellent source of Vitamin-C. According to Ayurveda, mint is considered a carminative herb. Mint also provides relief from heartburn, nausea and acidity. Consumption of mint leaves has many health benefits, let's know about them.

Health benefits of mint:

Makes the digestive system strong

Mint has antibacterial and antiseptic properties, so it improves digestion. Mint proves to be very beneficial to remove the problem related to digestion. If there is a problem with acidity, mix half a teaspoon of mint juice in a cup of lukewarm water and drink it.



Beneficial in common cold

Smelling mint leaves is beneficial if the nose is blocked. If you are suffering from a sore throat, you feel relief by making a decoction of mint and drinking it. To make a decoction, put 10-12 mint leaves in a cup of water and boil it until it reduces to half. Now filter this water and mix some honey and drink it.

Headache relief

Applying mint-based balm or peppermint oil can help relieve headaches.

oral care

Mint has germicidal properties, chewing its leaves removes bad breath. Along with this, it also kills the germs in the mouth and takes care of overall oral health.

Weight loss aid

Calories are very less in mint, if you consume it, you can avoid taking in extra calories. Weight increases many times due to stress, and mint leaves have properties to reduce oxidative stress.

Get glowing with mint

Mint gives new energy to skin cells, that's why mint is used in many beauty products. Due to this, the moisture of the skin is also maintained. Due to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, it is also helpful in removing impurities from the skin.

,

Eat mint when you feel nauseous

Consuming mint is very beneficial in case of nausea or vomiting. It is also used as a mouth freshener. If you chew mint leaves and eat them in case of nausea, you will get relief.