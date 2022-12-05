Proven Yoga asanas to tackle irregular periods and correct hormonal imbalance

The irregularity of one's menstrual cycle is a prevalent problem today. While every woman's menstrual cycle is different in duration, it often happens around the same time each month. If the cycle lasts between 21 and 35 days, it is regarded as typical.

However, according to your normal menstrual cycle, periods are considered irregular if they come early or late. There are many causes of irregular periods, including pregnancy, stress, obesity, and medicine. Many people find it annoying when their periods don't come, or when they have unusually long or short cycles.

Also Read: What is Skin Slugging? know how to try THIS latest skincare trend) Yoga, a form of natural exercise that dates back thousands of years, works in tandem with powerful medications to significantly improve reproductive health and regularise menstrual cycles. (

Yoga is a time-honoured discipline that provides immediate relief from stress by relaxing the body, soothing the mind, and triggering female reproductive functions. It consists of stationary postures, flexing motions, and breathing methods that all work in harmony to instil total well-being.

Yoga pose to manage periods and maintain hormonal balance:

Fish pose (matsyasana):

Lie down with your back to the floor in the fish pose, or matsyasana. Keep your elbows touching your waist and your arms under your hips. In a cross-legged position, with the knees and thighs still contacting the floor, bend both legs. Take a deep breath in and raise your upper body and head, holding the position for a few seconds. Then, release the breath and let your torso relax.

Bow pose (dhanurasana):

Lie on the floor with your stomach touching the ground, your feet slightly apart, and your arms by your sides. Lift your lower legs, stabilising them with your hands on your ankles. Take a deep breath and lift your legs and chest off the ground. As many seconds as possible should be spent doing this, after which you should slowly lower your upper body and legs to the floor.

Garland pose (malasana):

Begin by squatting down on the floor in a cosy position with your heels flat on the floor, your thighs spread apart, and your feet closer together. As you exhale, bend your body forward to squeeze your torso between the thighs. Applying pressure, fold the hands and place the elbows on the inner thighs. Swing your arms, raise your heels a little, then slowly squat back down and unwind.

Downward Facing Dog Pose (adho mukha svanasana):