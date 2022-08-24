Protein vs carbohydrates in daily diet: Know how to gain muscle weight

Protein and carbohydrates are two vital macronutrients that the body needs to maintain health and energy. Still, the battle of carbs vs. protein for muscle gain continues.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics states that in order to grow muscle, you should eat both carbohydrates and protein one to three hours before doing exercise. Protein builds and restores your body, whereas carbohydrates fuel it.

Having both carbohydrates and protein makes the right amino acid readily available to your muscles.

Role of carbohydrates:

Carbohydrates are essential for giving your muscles glucose, which serves as their main source of energy. After consuming a diet high in carbohydrates, your digestive system converts it to glucose, which is then transported through the circulation to your tissues, organs, and muscles. Depending on your body's needs, you either swiftly utilise glucose or store it as glycogen in the liver and skeletal muscles for later use.

Role of Protein: