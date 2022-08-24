Protein vs carbohydrates in daily diet: Know how to gain muscle weight

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Protein and carbohydrates are two vital macronutrients that the body needs to maintain health and energy. Still, the battle of carbs vs. protein for muscle gain continues.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics states that in order to grow muscle, you should eat both carbohydrates and protein one to three hours before doing exercise. Protein builds and restores your body, whereas carbohydrates fuel it.
Having both carbohydrates and protein makes the right amino acid readily available to your muscles.
Role of carbohydrates:
Carbohydrates are essential for giving your muscles glucose, which serves as their main source of energy. After consuming a diet high in carbohydrates, your digestive system converts it to glucose, which is then transported through the circulation to your tissues, organs, and muscles. Depending on your body's needs, you either swiftly utilise glucose or store it as glycogen in the liver and skeletal muscles for later use.
Role of Protein:
Although protein is a source of energy for the muscles, its more important function is as the fundamental component of cells, which create or repair tissue and muscle. Amino acids, which are long chains of little molecules, are what make up proteins. Although your body may produce non-essential amino acids, you must obtain essential amino acids from animal-based foods that are high in protein.