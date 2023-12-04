Headlines

Protect your pets and kids with sturdy and reliable safety fences on Amazon

Keep your loved ones safe with the best range of durable and easy-to-install safety fences on Amazon. Grab the deals now.

Dec 04, 2023

Buying a safety fence shows that you prioritise the safety and well-being of your loved ones, including your pets and children. With a sturdy and reliable safety fence, you can create a secure environment in your home. It's a great investment that brings peace of mind. 

NEOCOLOURS Kid Pet Safety Fence At Rs 2,199

  • It's free-standing and can be easily folded out into a wide Z-shape
  • You can use it in full hallways, double doors, standard doorways, bedrooms, staircases, or any place in your house
  • It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and the size is 54 x 24 inches
  • Made of MDF wood, it's sturdy and durable and this pet safety enclosure is perfect for keeping your furry friend secure in doorways, between walls, or stairwells. 

AS Wooden Handicraft Kid Pet Safety Fence At Rs 2,999

  • It's lightweight and portable, making it suitable for most ordinary family doors
  • You can use it as a pet safety enclosure in doorways, between walls, or stairwells, both indoors and outdoors
  • This kid safety fence is perfect for keeping your pets from running around and damaging items at home
  • With dimensions of length (61 cm), width (43.18 cm), and height (2.2 cm), it's the perfect size for your needs

Dexter Enterprises Safety Pet Gate At Rs 3,899

  • It's perfect for stairs, doorways, and various openings, providing a secure barrier and the best part is, it has an elegant wooden design that seamlessly blends into your home decor
  • It's crafted with high-quality wood, adding a touch of sophistication while still being functional and it's free-standing and foldable, so you don't need to worry about installation
  • The adjustable width is a great feature too, as it can accommodate different door sizes and openings, ensuring a snug fit wherever you need it
  • Opening and closing the gate is a breeze with the user-friendly latch mechanism, making it hassle-free for adults to pass through while keeping pets and kids secure.

Wooden Twist Portable Safety Pet Fence Gate Partition for Kids & Dogs At Rs 2,199

  • It's portable, lightweight, and foldable, making it easy to transport and use in any room of your home and it's handmade with love using high-quality materials
  •  The mango wood is sourced from sustainable forests, and the MDF is treated with a non-toxic sealant to keep your family and pets safe
  • The modern design with its white and brown colours will complement any decor.

